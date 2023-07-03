180,253 Shares in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Acquired by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 180,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,442,000. Charles Schwab accounts for 1.3% of Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,437,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,943,291,000 after buying an additional 2,589,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,566,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,712,255,000 after buying an additional 717,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,658,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,215,792,000 after buying an additional 606,423 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Bank of America raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

SCHW traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,924. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.51. The company has a market capitalization of $101.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

