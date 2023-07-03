2,589 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Acquired by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,619 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.