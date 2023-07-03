42-coin (42) Market Cap Hits $1.45 Million

42-coin (42) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $34,555.25 or 1.11323345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $278.56 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.71 or 0.00346990 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00012204 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018065 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003239 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

