4,231 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.