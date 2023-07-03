44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 203 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CME traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.07. 140,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $211.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.74.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 55.99%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.91.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

