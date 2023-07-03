44 Wealth Management LLC Buys 409 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in FOX by 1,117.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FOX news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $3,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,587.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOX Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Argus lowered shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

FOX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.05. The stock had a trading volume of 519,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

See Also

