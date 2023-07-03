44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra in the 4th quarter worth about $1,000,291,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Sempra by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,356,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sempra by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after buying an additional 982,317 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,223,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,228,254,000 after buying an additional 625,052 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.64. The company had a trading volume of 91,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.36. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.63.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

