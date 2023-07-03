44 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.0% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm acquired 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $215.58. 112,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

