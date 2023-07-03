44 Wealth Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 120,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 51,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 156,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 150,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

