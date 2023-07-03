44 Wealth Management LLC Has $632,000 Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 6,538 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 36.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $279.55. The company had a trading volume of 250,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,553. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average of $281.11. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.01 EPS. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.86.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

