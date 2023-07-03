44 Wealth Management LLC Has $770,000 Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $124,570,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $118,298,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,635,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,828,000 after buying an additional 1,947,334 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,226,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,924,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.63. 115,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,658. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.25 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

