44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.77. The stock had a trading volume of 153,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $37.34 and a twelve month high of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.