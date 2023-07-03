44 Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WFC stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.30. 2,691,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,385,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

