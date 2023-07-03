44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

44 Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.3 %

SNY stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.76. 320,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 15.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

