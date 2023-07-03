4,651 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Bought by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter worth $500,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of MasterBrand stock remained flat at $11.63 during trading on Monday. 84,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,336. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10. MasterBrand, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

