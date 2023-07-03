68,263 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,263 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after buying an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $41.34. 2,332,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,051,211. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

