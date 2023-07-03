8,295 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total transaction of $99,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $225.66 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.23. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

