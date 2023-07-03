Aavegotchi (GHST) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.29 Million

Aavegotchi (GHST) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Aavegotchi has a market cap of $49.92 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aavegotchi has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Aavegotchi token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00003039 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001169 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.
About Aavegotchi
Aavegotchi’s launch date was September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 52,747,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,747,801 tokens. The Reddit community for Aavegotchi is https://reddit.com/r/aavegotchi. Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com. Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi.
Buying and Selling Aavegotchi
