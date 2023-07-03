ABCMETA (META) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,711.64

ABCMETA (META) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $3,711.64 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020317 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014297 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,155.08 or 1.00036737 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002949 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $338.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars.

