ABCMETA Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $3,692.60 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,094.50 or 0.99991514 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002949 USD and is down -1.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $338.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

