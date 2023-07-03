Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $71,000.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $79.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.87 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

