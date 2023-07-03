Acala Token (ACA) Market Capitalization Tops $44.81 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $44.81 million and $79.81 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0631 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00020405 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014192 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,152.87 or 0.99972140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

ACA is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 710,188,889 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 710,188,889 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.06939329 USD and is up 38.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $21,899,505.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars.

