Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ACCYY has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Accor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Accor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Accor from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accor currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Accor Stock Performance

Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Accor has a one year low of $3.98 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.44.

Accor Announces Dividend

About Accor

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

