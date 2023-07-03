Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.
Adler Group Stock Up 32.9 %
Shares of ADPPF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.97.
Adler Group Company Profile
