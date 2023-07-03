Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF) Short Interest Update

Adler Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ADPPF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 74.0% from the May 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.3 days.

Adler Group Stock Up 32.9 %

Shares of ADPPF opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.16. Adler Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Adler Group Company Profile

Adler Group SA engages in the purchase, management, and development of multifamily residential real estate properties in Germany. It operates through Residential Property Management, Adler RE, Consus, and Privatization segments. The company is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units, as well as It also engages in holding, operating, and selling commercial units; and the modernization, maintenance, real estate investment, development of middle income houses, and management of non-vacant units.

