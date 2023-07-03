AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 21st

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.
AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.
AECOM Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. AECOM has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.
