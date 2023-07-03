AECOM (ACM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 21st

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th.

AECOM has a payout ratio of 16.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AECOM to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $84.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.11. AECOM has a 52-week low of $61.96 and a 52-week high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AECOM by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in AECOM by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,564,618 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,888,000 after acquiring an additional 531,044 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100,447 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

