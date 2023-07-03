aelf Market Capitalization Tops $177.13 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000918 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, aelf has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $177.13 million and approximately $18.23 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008788 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002109 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002513 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

About aelf

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

