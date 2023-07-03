Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 5% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.09. 6,053,056 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 17,261,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFRM. Truist Financial raised their target price on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Affirm from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Affirm from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Affirm Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.96 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. Affirm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Affirm by 131.3% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Affirm by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at about $730,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

