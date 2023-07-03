AFS Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,237,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,116,735,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,543 shares of company stock worth $372,308,236 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

LLY traded down $9.68 on Monday, hitting $459.30. 1,295,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,096,598. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $434.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.31. The stock has a market cap of $436.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

