AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 125 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AFS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 14.6% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 36.2% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,381 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,060 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the first quarter worth $462,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $158.39. 1,547,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,187,099. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $120.06 and a one year high of $158.42. The company has a market cap of $426.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.78 and a 200-day moving average of $146.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $159.00 to $162.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,490,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.