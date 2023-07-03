AFS Financial Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.34. The company had a trading volume of 297,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $283.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.95.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.