Aion (AION) Trading Up 69.2% This Week

Aion (AION) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 69.2% against the dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $3,046.22 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00206540 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00054062 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00032032 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00012077 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003238 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

