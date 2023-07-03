Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.90

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 7599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. CIBC increased their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

