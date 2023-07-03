Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $27.00

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 31024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

Akzo Nobel Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43.

About Akzo Nobel

(Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings segments. It provides decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; mixing machines, color concepts, and training courses for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.