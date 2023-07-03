Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Raised by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1,488.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,540 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $11,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after buying an additional 104,426,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79,043.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,407,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,405,387 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after buying an additional 432,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $8.67 on Monday, hitting $231.76. 602,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,610. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

