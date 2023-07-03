Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) PT Raised to C$74.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$60.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Performance

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $38.91 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( OTCMKTS:ANCTF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as stores operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam.

