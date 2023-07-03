Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. 92 Resources restated an initiates rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.20.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY stock opened at $189.94 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $135.46 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.43. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Activity

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,287.80% and a negative net margin of 93.13%. The firm had revenue of $319.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.00) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total transaction of $1,481,802.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.59, for a total value of $190,114.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,870.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,517,442 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

