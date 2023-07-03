ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of ALOR opened at $10.58 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.
ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.
