ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Short Interest Update

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ALOR opened at $10.58 on Monday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,270,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,986,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 264,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Institutional investors own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.