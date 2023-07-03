Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $777,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,520 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the last quarter. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.93 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,012,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.