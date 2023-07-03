Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.