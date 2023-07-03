Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $8.46 Million Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 89,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,463,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
iShares MBS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.91 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.16.
iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MBS ETF Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
