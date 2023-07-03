Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 367 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Trip.com Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.92.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.18. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

