Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 58,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after purchasing an additional 614,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 280.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,801,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,919 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 505,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after purchasing an additional 98,023 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Price Performance

Shares of KIE opened at $40.84 on Monday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $44.30. The company has a market cap of $526.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.77.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

