Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 165,218 Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 165,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,972,000. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.5% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,121,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $106.14 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

