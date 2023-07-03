Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,467 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,390 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META opened at $287.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $84,825.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,573.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Arete Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.