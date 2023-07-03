Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16,887.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,415,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395,153 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,815,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,050 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 73,233,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,669,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,896 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,693.6% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,313 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $45.85 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $49.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

