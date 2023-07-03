Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10,093.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,574,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,855 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,525,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 456.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,257,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,754,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,087,000 after acquiring an additional 988,955 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after acquiring an additional 800,235 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock opened at $64.80 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $67.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

