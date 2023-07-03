Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance
AA4 stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,610. The firm has a market cap of £145.87 million and a PE ratio of 217.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.56. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.63).
About Amedeo Air Four Plus
