Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:AA4)

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited (LON:AA4 – Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Performance

AA4 stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday, reaching GBX 48 ($0.61). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,610. The firm has a market cap of £145.87 million and a PE ratio of 217.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 43.56. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12-month low of GBX 30.25 ($0.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 50 ($0.63).

Get Amedeo Air Four Plus alerts:

About Amedeo Air Four Plus

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedeo Air Four Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.