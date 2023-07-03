American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 712,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after buying an additional 73,877 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,270,000 after acquiring an additional 166,517 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Electric Power by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after purchasing an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AEP traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.94. The stock had a trading volume of 119,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,626. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $43.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

