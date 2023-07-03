American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 3M

American Express (NYSE:AXP)‘s stock had its “reiterates” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 3M in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.50.

American Express Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.76. 266,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,348,928. The stock has a market cap of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.09.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

