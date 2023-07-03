Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $25,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 2,271,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $334.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,100. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $219.99 and a one year high of $357.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $307.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.99.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

