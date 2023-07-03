Amgen (AMG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $109.50 Million

Amgen (AMG) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Amgen has a market cap of $109.50 million and approximately $2,541.97 worth of Amgen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amgen token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002440 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Amgen has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amgen Profile

Amgen’s genesis date was March 14th, 2022. Amgen’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens. Amgen’s official Twitter account is @theamgen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amgen is theamgen.com.

Amgen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amgen (AMG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Amgen has a current supply of 99,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Amgen is 0.66119948 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $247.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://theamgen.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amgen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amgen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amgen using one of the exchanges listed above.

